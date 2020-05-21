DOJ Says Ex-Navy Officer Traded Secrets For Sex And Cash

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Navy officer in South Korea has been accused of detailing how to bypass Navy procedures to funnel business toward a Korean ship company in exchange for bribes including cash and sex workers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C., Xavier Fernando Monroy was charged with participating in the scheme in 2013 with a former Navy captain, James Russell Driver III, and a Korean shipping company owner, Sung Yol "David" Kim, then lying to government investigators in voluntary interviews in 2019. "In exchange for the steering of business and the provision...

