11th Circ. Affirms Nix Of Suit Claiming Weedkiller In Cheerios

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- General Mills Inc. escaped a proposed class action claiming it failed to reveal that its Cheerios cereal contains glyphosate, a possible carcinogen, after the Eleventh Circuit agreed with a lower court's ruling that the consumer was only asserting "hypothetical" harm to her health. A three-judge panel held Wednesday that the Florida district court correctly tossed the suit after deciding that the class representative failed to prove that buying Cheerios caused her a concrete injury and that her allegations were "purely speculative." Florida resident Mounira Doss argued that the Minnesota-based General Mills deceived consumers into believing that Cheerios are safe by withholding...

