Colgate Must Face Suit Over Tom's 'Natural' Product Claims

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Colgate-Palmolive Co. can't escape a proposed class action alleging its Tom's of Maine Inc. subsidiary misled customers into paying more for its toothpastes and deodorants by touting them as "natural" when they actually contain a number of synthetic ingredients, a Boston federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton on Wednesday denied a bid by Colgate and Tom's to dismiss the suit brought by Angela Munsell, finding that enough facts had been alleged at this early stage of the case to claim Tom's use of the word "natural" could mislead customers. The judge did acknowledge, however, that Tom's argument...

