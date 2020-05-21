Merrill Lynch Traders Can't Avoid Spoofing, Fraud Charges

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Wednesday to dismiss indictments against two former Merrill Lynch traders accused of a yearslong scheme to spoof the precious metals futures market, saying prosecutors had adequately argued the traders intended to manipulate the market. The government's June 2018 indictment says the traders' scheme between June 2009 and October 2014 created the illusion of market movement by using large orders to inflate the price, with no intention of filling the orders, thus committing wire fraud, commodities fraud and conspiracy to commit commodities fraud. The traders' principal argument was that bids and offers placed in an open market...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS