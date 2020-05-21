Property Owners Want Calif., Railroad To Clean Up Arsenic

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The current owners of a property in Lynwood, California, have sued the California Department of Transportation and other entities including Union Pacific that have owned the site since 1905, arguing that they are responsible for arsenic pollution there and should pay to clean it up. Property owners Sticks Lynwood LLC and SGLA Lynwood LLC said Wednesday that elevated levels of arsenic discovered in "numerous locations" on their property represent a health risk and will likely have to be cleaned up. They want the prior owners held responsible for the hazardous substances and forced to pay to investigate and fix the problem....

