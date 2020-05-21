Proskauer Aids On $1.5B Tech-Focused Growth Equity Fund

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT) -- Spectrum Equity, a tech-focused growth equity shop with offices in Boston and San Francisco, said Thursday that it has clinched its ninth flagship fund after raising $1.5 billion from limited partners, with assistance from legal adviser Proskauer Rose. The fund, called Spectrum Equity IX LP, closed at its hard cap, according to a statement. In connection with the investment vehicle, Spectrum Equity has finalized its second discretionary overage program with $150 million in tow, which enables the firm to pursue larger transactions or follow on investments with its existing portfolio companies. Spectrum Equity managing directors Vic Parker, Chris Mitchell and Ben...

