Ex-Public Defender Confirmed To Federal Bench In Florida

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Monday easily confirmed a state appellate judge to join the federal bench in the Middle District of Florida, approving one of the few former public defenders to be nominated by President Donald Trump. Judge John L. Badalamenti received a somewhat bipartisan vote of 55-22 as one-third of voting Democrats joined Republicans to sign off on Trump's 197th lifetime appointee. The low-turnout vote came on the Senate's first day back after a weeklong break amid a pandemic that has some lawmakers minimizing public exposure; the chamber does not allow remote or proxy voting on the floor. The 47-year-old judge's...

