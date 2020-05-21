DOL Lets Retirement Plans Make Disclosures Via Email

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 11:18 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday unveiled the final version of a long-awaited electronic disclosure rule allowing companies to make email their default delivery mechanism for benefit plan documents, a move the agency says will save employers $3.2 billion over the next 10 years. The proposal, introduced in October, faced pushback by workers' advocates who feared it would limit access to benefit information for non-tech-savvy workers or workers without access to technology. But employers roundly praised the rule, which they considered among last year's most promising DOL developments, and called it a welcome modernization of the DOL's disclosure policies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS