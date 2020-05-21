Lawsuit Says New Calif. Water Contracts Ignored Environment

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The federal government has illegally converted short-term contracts that allow the transfer of California water to largely agricultural areas into permanent ones, environmental groups said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has made permanent 14 existing short-term Central Valley Project contracts and is working to do the same for dozens more, the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups said in their complaint. The water transfers are part of the Central Valley Project, which diverts fresh water that used to flow to the Pacific coast for agricultural, drinking, and other uses in other areas. According to the plaintiffs, the...

