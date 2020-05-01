White House Outlines Plan To Make China Feel The Heat

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S.-China relationship is due for "greater bilateral friction" under the White House's new strategy toward Beijing, with the Trump administration promising to aggressively square off against China on issues of trade, defense and broader economic policy. The White House took China to task in the "United States Strategic Approach to the People's Republic of China," a policy report released late Wednesday, saying its new "competitive approach" to Beijing was spurred by China's continued use of protectionist economic practices, despite commitments to stop. The more forceful stance is "based on a clear-eyed assessment of the [Chinese Communist Party]'s intentions and actions,...

