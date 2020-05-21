Chinese Tire Co. Says Commerce Erred On Duty Rate

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A Chinese tire manufacturer on Thursday alleged that the U.S. Department of Commerce wrongly concluded in a review of countervailing duties on its products that the company benefited from subsidies provided by the government of China. Cooper Kunshan Tire Co. Ltd. and its Ohio-based affiliate, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., told the U.S. Court of International Trade in a new lawsuit that Commerce arbitrarily decided that CKT participated in the Chinese government Export Buyer's Credit subsidy program and applied a 4.99% countervailing duty on its tire imports. CKT said that even though the company and China answered questionnaires in response to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS