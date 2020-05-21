Ignore Net Neutrality Advocates About Rule Remand, FCC Told

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should discount requests from public interest groups and others seeking to reinstate net neutrality rules, free-market think tank TechFreedom has asserted, saying such commenters are missing the point of the D.C. Circuit's limited remand of the agency's deregulatory decision. TechFreedom said in a reply comment posted Thursday that supporters of net neutrality rules ignore the court's affirmation of the underlying deregulation and don't focus on its narrow demand that the FCC explain how that deregulation affects three distinct groups of internet users. "Many of the comments in the 'refresh' of this docket run far afield of the...

