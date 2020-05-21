Senate Confirms Ratcliffe As New Intelligence Chief

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, as the nation's top intelligence official in a party line vote Thursday, over the objections of Democrats who argued he would "politicize intelligence." Senators voted 49-44 to confirm Ratcliffe as the director of national intelligence, the most divided DNI vote since the position was first created in 2005 as a response to intelligence failures identified by the 9/11 Commission. No Democrat voted for Ratcliffe. "[The DNI] is one of the most important posts that this chamber is asked to fill. It requires someone with unimpeachable integrity, deep experience, and the independence and backbone...

