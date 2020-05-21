Lowe's, Insurance Adjuster Beat Worker's Bad Faith Claim

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Superior Court judge on Wednesday threw out a Lowe's worker's bad faith action against her employer and an insurance adjuster, ruling that she had already settled an earlier claim over the same work-related injury and is therefore barred from pursuing another. According to the order, Pamela Ford suffered a work-related injury in 2015 at Lowe's. Ford initially sued Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc., which handled the processing and payment of her medical expenses, over unpaid medical expenses in October. Last year, the parties settled the claims and the case was dismissed with prejudice in December. Three weeks later, Ford...

