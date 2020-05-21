$5.8M Punitives For Lemon Ferrari? 8th Circ. Says Not So Fast

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday affirmed a $500,000 punitive damages award against an Arkansas dealership that misrepresented the condition of a $90,000 Ferrari it sold to a customer, saying the dealership's conduct was "reprehensible," but not enough to justify a jury's initial $5.8 million verdict. A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court affirmed U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III's decision to slash the jury's initial punitive damages award to $500,000 in Hamid Adeli's suit claiming Silverstar Automotive Inc. defrauded him when he bought a used 2007 Ferrari F430 in 2016. The Eighth Circuit weighed an appeal from Silverstar, which does...

