NLRB Nixes No-Cellphone Policy Case Against Bottling Co.

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has ruled a drink manufacturer didn't flout federal labor law by imposing workplace policies barring employees from having cellphones at their stations or on the production floor, overturning an agency judge's finding that the rules were illegal. The NLRB on Wednesday threw out claims that Cott Beverages Inc. — which is now owned by Refresco Beverages US Inc. — violated the National Labor Relations Act by instituting the cellphone ban at a Texas manufacturing facility. While an administrative law judge found the rule illegally interfered with employee rights under the NLRA, the board found the ban...

