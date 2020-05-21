Ex-Legal Assistant Settles Harassment Suit Against Fla. Firm

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A former Conroy Simberg PA legal assistant has settled her federal lawsuit against the Florida-based insurance defense law firm over claims she was retaliated against and fired for complaining that an attorney was sexually harassing her, according to documents filed with the court Thursday. Dowanne Holly Wynn, 49, said in the March complaint that while she worked as a legal assistant to one attorney, Gerry Chiesa, she was sexually harassed by another attorney, who is not named in the suit. The case has been settled for undisclosed terms, according to a joint settlement notice. Counsel for the parties did not immediately...

