US Sets Dumping Duties Up To 293% On Steel Fitting Imports

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce placed early duties as high as 293.4% on steel fittings from India and South Korea, finding that the products are being sold at unfairly low prices in the U.S., according to a Thursday statement. Commerce said it preliminarily determined that South Korean and Indian producers of carbon and alloy forged steel fittings that are used for plumbing are being dumped at rates ranging from 27.19% to 293.40%. The department's preliminary findings handed an early victory to the United Steelworkers and Pennsylvania-based manufacturer Bonney Forge Corp. that petitioned the government in October to investigate claims that foreign...

