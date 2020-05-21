A-Rod Faces Punitive Damages Claim In $50M Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge ruled Wednesday that the former brother-in-law of New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez can add a claim for punitive damages to his $50 million suit accusing the retired baseball player of fraudulently cutting him out of the real estate empire they had built together. State Judge Maria de Jesus Santovenia said Constantine Scurtis, whose sister was married to Rodriguez, has provided enough evidence of intentional wrongful conduct on Rodriguez's part to warrant adding a punitive damages claim to his complaint. "This court finds that the plaintiffs' proffered facts support a finding that defendant Rodriguez was aware of the...

