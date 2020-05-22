9th Circ. Urged To Undo Buyers' Cert. In Tuna Antitrust Fight

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Washington Legal Foundation is backing a petition by the country's three largest tuna producers to vacate the certification of a consumer price-fixing class, telling the Ninth Circuit that a district judge erroneously allowed three separate classes of buyers to "manufacture" claims that they all suffered the same injuries. In an amicus brief filed Thursday, the public interest law firm lined up behind the interlocutory appeal bid that StarKist Co., Bumble Bee Foods LLC and Tri-Union Seafoods LLC, which does business as Chicken of the Sea, lodged to challenge U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino's July 2019 certification of the multimillion-dollar, multidistrict class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS