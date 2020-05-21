11th Circ. Won't Revive FedEx Manager's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday declined to revive a FedEx managing director's suit accusing the delivery giant of violating anti-discrimination law by terminating him just months after his boss suggested he was too old for the job and told him to "let the young guys do it." Roddie Melvin failed to convince the three-judge panel that a lower court improperly granted summary judgment to Federal Express Co. on his age discrimination and retaliation claims under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. While Melvin, who was 58 at the time he was fired, made the baseline case that he was subjected to...

