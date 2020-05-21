Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Won't Revive FedEx Manager's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday declined to revive a FedEx managing director's suit accusing the delivery giant of violating anti-discrimination law by terminating him just months after his boss suggested he was too old for the job and told him to "let the young guys do it."

Roddie Melvin failed to convince the three-judge panel that a lower court improperly granted summary judgment to Federal Express Co. on his age discrimination and retaliation claims under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

While Melvin, who was 58 at the time he was fired, made the baseline case that he was subjected to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!