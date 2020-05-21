Pa. Home Security Co. Ducks Fraud Claims At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A home security company knocked out class claims that it unlawfully billed for services that were no longer being provided after the Third Circuit on Thursday said a customer's agreement required him to keep paying after he moved and sold his house. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld a Pennsylvania federal court ruling last year nixing plaintiff Jobe Danganan's consumer fraud suit against Keystone State-based Guardian Protection Services, reasoning that the "clear terms" of his agreement permitted the company to continue billing him for home security services after he left his house. Danganan's claims "ultimately fail because the agreement...

