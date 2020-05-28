Calif. Justices' Ruling Marks Turning Point For Jury Trial Right

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Recently, the California Supreme Court handed down a significant decision in Nationwide Biweekly Administration Inc. v. Superior Court of Alameda County, holding that claims arising under California's Unfair Competition Law, or UCL, and its False Advertising Law, or FAL, are equitable in nature, and therefore properly tried by a court, rather than by a jury, even where the government seeks civil penalties in connection with its claims. In doing so, the California Supreme Court reversed the decision of the Court of Appeal to the contrary and confirmed that case law supporting the constitutional right to a jury in federal civil trials...

