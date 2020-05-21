Madonna Fans Sue After Star's 'Tantrum' Ended Miami Concert

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Two Madonna fans sued the pop singer and Live Nation Wednesday alleging they were unfairly denied a concert experience when the Queen of Pop "threw a temper tantrum" and abruptly canceled the December 2019 concert in Miami, according to a proposed class action filed in Florida state court. Madonna Louise Ciccone, better known as Madonna, and entertainment giant Live Nation Worldwide Inc. are accused of breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation after the pop star canceled her concert on Dec. 22 in Miami as part of her "Madame X Tour" just 15 minutes before showtime, according to the complaint filed by...

