CFC Orders Trial On Armored Vehicle Infringement Case

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ordered a trial on claims that the government shared a contractor's protected armored vehicle technology with other firms, saying there are uncertainties that prevent him from going with his inclination to hand the U.S. a win. In an order unsealed Thursday, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims refused to free the government from allegations it infringed on patents held by Ideal Innovations Inc. and The Right Problem LLC, finding that whether the contractors' signed away their licensing rights hinged on when they first reduced their vehicle armoring design to practice, meaning when they built a prototype that would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS