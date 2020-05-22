Florida And CFPB Can Jointly Take Ocwen Claims To Trial

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can join forces with Florida's state attorney general and financial regulator to fight a single lawsuit accusing mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial of pervasive misconduct, a Florida federal judge has ruled. In his May 21 order and opinion, U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra granted a joint request by the state and federal watchdogs to combine their separate suits against the company for pretrial and trial purposes, though he said the consolidation was "not for judgment and appeals." "The court recognizes that a consolidated trial would eliminate the need to hold an additional trial, which could...

