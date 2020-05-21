2nd Circ. Asked To Rethink Seinfeld Ruling After Everly Bros.

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A onetime Jerry Seinfeld collaborator asked the Second Circuit on Thursday to rethink its decision tossing his time-barred allegations that Seinfeld stole the concept for "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," pointing to a recent Sixth Circuit decision examining the time limits in a copyright row over an Everly Brothers song. In a petition for panel rehearing, Christian Charles asserted that in tossing his suit both the district court and the Second Circuit mistakenly accepted that his case is about claiming ownership of the pilot of Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars" series, when it is actually about authorship, meaning the three-year time limit...

