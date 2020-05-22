Shell, Eni Escape $1B UK Bribery Suit Over Oil Field Deal

Law360, London (May 22, 2020, 10:57 AM BST) -- A judge in London ruled on Friday that Nigeria's $1 billion lawsuit against Royal Dutch Shell and Italian oil giant Eni over alleged bribery in a massive 2011 deal cannot go ahead in England because the courts don't have jurisdiction to hear the claim. Royal Dutch Shell and an Italian oil giant have got out of a $1 billion bribery lawsuit filed by Nigeria because the English courts don't have jurisdiction. (AP) Judge Christopher Butcher found at the High Court that the English case involved the same essential facts and participants as parallel Italian proceedings brought by the Nigerian government over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS