Mintz Bid To Win Malpractice Suit 'Fatally Flawed,' Lab Says

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A shuttered diagnostics lab hit back against Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo PC's bid for a win in a malpractice suit, saying the firm was over-relying on a deposition from the bankruptcy trustee for the diagnostics lab in saying the lab wasn't hurt by the firm's advice regarding its business practices. In a suit filed by the bankruptcy trustee for Atherotech Inc., the bankrupt lab said Thursday that Mintz Levin falsely claimed it was undisputed that the lab didn't suffer as a result of the firm's advice to report competitors for violating federal anti-kickback laws, which Atherotech alleges then...

