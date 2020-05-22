Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mintz Bid To Win Malpractice Suit 'Fatally Flawed,' Lab Says

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A shuttered diagnostics lab hit back against Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo PC's bid for a win in a malpractice suit, saying the firm was over-relying on a deposition from the bankruptcy trustee for the diagnostics lab in saying the lab wasn't hurt by the firm's advice regarding its business practices.

In a suit filed by the bankruptcy trustee for Atherotech Inc., the bankrupt lab said Thursday that Mintz Levin falsely claimed it was undisputed that the lab didn't suffer as a result of the firm's advice to report competitors for violating federal anti-kickback laws, which Atherotech alleges then...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!