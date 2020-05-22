Job Market Withdrawal Voids Workers' Comp, Pa. Panel Says

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Friday that a former Koninklijke Philips NV subsidiary employee who withdrew from the workforce in part due to an on-the-job shoulder injury and in part to help care for his children was not entitled to receive workers' compensation benefits. The state's Commonwealth Court issued a published decision that Thomas Mika disqualified himself for benefits when he told a workers' compensation judge that he could have pursued a job that didn't put stress on his shoulder but that he'd opted instead to stay home to take care of his children while his wife worked. The ruling upended a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS