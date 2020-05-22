Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tyson Foods Slammed With Wrongful COVID-19 Death Suit

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 12:40 PM EDT) -- The family of a former Tyson Foods meatpacking plant employee who died after contracting COVID-19 has hit the meat processor with a wrongful death lawsuit, saying she was forced to work during the pandemic without proper protective gear.

According to a Thursday complaint launched in Texas federal court, Camha Thi Vu was admitted to a hospital in late April with COVID-19 symptoms and died not long after. She had been working long hours at an Amarillo plant as a meat cutter when she became sick, according to the suit, which added that the company didn't provide her with adequate personal protective...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!