Tyson Foods Slammed With Wrongful COVID-19 Death Suit

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 12:40 PM EDT) -- The family of a former Tyson Foods meatpacking plant employee who died after contracting COVID-19 has hit the meat processor with a wrongful death lawsuit, saying she was forced to work during the pandemic without proper protective gear. According to a Thursday complaint launched in Texas federal court, Camha Thi Vu was admitted to a hospital in late April with COVID-19 symptoms and died not long after. She had been working long hours at an Amarillo plant as a meat cutter when she became sick, according to the suit, which added that the company didn't provide her with adequate personal protective...

