Fort Worth Episcopal Diocese Wins $100M Property Fight

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Texas on Friday ended a yearslong $100 million property battle between the separated Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth and the national Episcopal Church, ruling the diocese is the rightful owner of more than 60 churches in the Fort Worth area. Justice Eva Guzman, who wrote the court's opinion, said the main question the justices had to answer was which faction of the split diocese — the group that separated from the church or the group that stayed with it — held the Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth title and therefore the deeds to the properties. The diocese's...

