Private Texas College Isn't Immune From Shooting Death Suit

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A split Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed 8-1 with lower court rulings and held that the sovereign immunity enjoyed by public police departments doesn't extend to shield a private university from a lawsuit brought after one of its officers shot and killed a student during a traffic stop. The University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas, had argued that because its officers enforce the public's laws it is effectively part of the state's law enforcement system and should be immune from the suit lodged by the parents of Cameron Redus following his 2013 death. But the state's high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS