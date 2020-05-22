Amerisource Hid 'Pillbillies' Email In Opioid MDL, Attys Say

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. violated its discovery duties in multidistrict opioid litigation by not promptly producing key documents, including an internal email chain that joked about "pillbillies" abusing painkillers, plaintiffs attorneys told an Ohio federal judge. In a blistering motion late Thursday, attorneys for local government plaintiffs charged that AmerisourceBergen, a major drug distributor, delayed its production of important records during initial proceedings in Ohio federal court, where the MDL is centralized, and thereby limited evidence in cases that have recently been remanded elsewhere. According to Thursday's motion, a review of records produced before and after last year's settlement of the MDL's...

