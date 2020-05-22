Cullen And Dykman, Jeffrey Zwick Guide $39M Bronx Loan

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Cullen and Dykman represented Signature Bank in connection with its $38.5 million loan for an apartment building in the Bronx, while Jeffrey Zwick & Associates represented the borrower, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan to FBE Ltd., the real estate company run by the Fruchthandler family, is for 883 E. 180th St. Of the $38.5 million figure, roughly $6.9 million is new financing for the building and the remainder is a refinancing of preexisting debt at the property. The property is in the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx. The Bronx Zoo is just north of...

