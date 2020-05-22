State Dept. Plans Changes To Au Pair Rules After Wage Ruling

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The federal government is revising its au pair program to clarify that the program is governed by federal and not state law after a federal appeals court ruled that au pairs must be paid higher state minimum wages, a State Department official confirmed to Law360 on Friday. According to the official, the U.S. Department of State will issue the proposed changes to the program, which allows young foreigners to work as child care providers in the U.S. as part of a cultural exchange program, to be "consistent with the department's longstanding position that the existing au pair regulations preempt state and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS