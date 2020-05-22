Ill. Court Resumes Insurance Co.'s Sport Merch Coverage Suit

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Pekin Insurance Co. doesn't have to wait for a federal case involving allegedly improper high school state sports finals merchandise to move forward, with a state court case to determine its coverage obligations, an Illinois state appellate panel said Thursday. A three-judge panel said a lower court abused its discretion in staying Pekin's bid for coverage determinations for underlying claims that its insured, Kirby Johnson, unlawfully encroached on Minerva Sportswear Inc.'s exclusive contract to advertise and provide merchandise for an Illinois High School Association state finals track meet. The lower court had sided with Johnson's argument that waiting for certain factual...

