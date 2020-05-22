8th Circ. Revives Washington U. Workers' ERISA Suit

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit partially revived a proposed ERISA class action against Washington University in St. Louis on Friday, saying a lower court correctly tossed claims that the school's retirement plan held on to underperforming investments but shouldn't have dismissed allegations that the plan's fees were too high. A panel of the appeals court ruled that Washington University workers and retirees convincingly argued that the fees were too high because of mismanagement on the university's part. Even though the university's argument that it got "the best possible deal [on plan fees] under the circumstances" was also convincing, the fact that the workers'...

