Fla. Court Nixes $109M Verdict In Botched Surgery Suit

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appellate panel on Friday vacated a $109 million verdict in a suit accusing a University of South Florida surgeon of causing a woman to lose all four limbs by botching a routine surgery, saying the school was unfairly denied the opportunity to blame a third party. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District unanimously agreed to order a new trial in a suit accusing USF physician Dr. Larry Glazerman of negligently piercing patient Lisa-Maria Carter's small intestine during a minimally invasive surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. The alleged negligence triggered a series of events...

