Man Charged In Mortgage Fraud Scheme Targeting Elderly

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A California man was charged with organized fraud after impersonating a mortgage fraud investigator and requesting thousands of dollars from senior citizens, the Florida Attorney General's Office said Thursday. Carlo Hamrahi, 47, was arrested in Los Angeles after investigators found he lied about his identity to trick at least 24 home and business owners — most of them 60 or older — into paying him for services he never performed. Investigators said the scheme was identical to one he was convicted for in 2012 in California. Jimmy Patronis, the chief financial officer of Florida's Department of Financial Services called the scheme...

