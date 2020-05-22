'Painfully Honest' Atty Fights Discovery Sanctions In IT Row

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- An attorney facing possible sanctions over discovery missteps has told a California federal court that he had been "painfully honest" about his former client's ability to comply with the court's orders in the legal fight between two information technology companies. Attorney Herbert L. Terreri of the Law Offices of Herbert L. Terreri APC hit back on Thursday against a bid for terminating sanctions as well as a monetary punishment lodged by Barracuda Networks Inc., the California-based network and cloud company that was sued by Terreri's former client, Canadian competitor Optrics Inc. BNI accused Terreri and Optrics of "flagrant disregard of court...

