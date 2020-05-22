Law Dean Says DOJ Halting Whistleblowers Unconstitutional

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The dean of the University of California Berkeley School of Law said the federal government unconstitutionally deprived a whistleblower of his property interest in his lawsuit when it successfully petitioned a Pennsylvania federal court to toss the case against a UnitedHealth Inc. unit, according to an amicus brief filed with the Third Circuit Friday. Because whistleblower Dr. Jesse Polansky had an interest in the lawsuit — and a potential share of the billions of dollars he said Executive Health Resources Inc. had defrauded from Medicare and Medicaid — it was wrong of the government to reverse a longstanding practice of not...

