Texas Firm Accused In $100M Suit Of Swindling Ailing Mogul

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Houston-area law firm and one of its attorneys have been hit with a state court lawsuit seeking more than $100 million in damages by a member of a prominent Texas family alleging the firm tricked his ailing father into giving them power over his business empire. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Harris County District Court, Robert L. Moody Jr. accused Greer Herz & Adams LLP, firm partner Irwin "Buddy" Herz Jr. and Ross Rankin Moody, his brother, of conspiring to convince Robert L. Moody Sr. to cede control of his multibillion-dollar business assets. Robert Moody Jr. accused Herz of...

