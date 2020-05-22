Former ASGN Chief Executive Cops To 'Varsity Blues' Charges

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of professional services company ASGN Inc. on Friday agreed to plead guilty in the sprawling "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, the same day actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, formally pled guilty after a year of maintaining their innocence. Under a deal with prosecutors, Southern California resident Peter Dameris, 60, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Dameris is accused of paying the scheme's mastermind, William "Rick" Singer to get his son into Georgetown...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS