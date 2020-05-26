State's Negligence Caused Mich. Dam Collapse, Class Says

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Michigan state regulators and the owner of the Edenville Dam failed to make necessary repairs to the structure for years, which led to its collapse and massive flooding that put lives at risk, according to a class action lawsuit filed Friday in Michigan federal court. A group of businesses and homeowners claim dam owner Boyce Hydro LLC, along with Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy and Department of Natural Resources, are responsible for the injury and damage done to them following the dam failure on the Tittabawassee River, which caused massive flooding and the evacuation of thousands. The complaint...

