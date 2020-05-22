Tensions Rise As Commerce Blacklists Chinese Entities

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday placed dozens of Chinese entities on a government blacklist, effectively barring them from U.S. exporters, with one group blacklisted for allegedly supporting human rights violations against Muslim minority groups and another batch singled out for shipping military components to the Chinese government. The blacklisted entities includes the People's Republic of China's Ministry of Public Security's Institute of Forensic Science, and the entities are located in China, Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands. "The new additions to the Entity List demonstrate our commitment to preventing the use of U.S. commodities and technologies in activities that...

