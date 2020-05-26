Sharon Stone Settles With 'Sharon Stoned' Rapper

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Actress Sharon Stone settled a lawsuit she had leveled against the rapper and MTV personality Chanel West Coast over her song "Sharon Stoned," according to a Friday filing, which notes that the dispute has been resolved to the parties' mutual satisfaction pursuant to a confidential settlement agreement. The confidential settlement comes roughly six months after Sharon Stone slapped rapper Chelsea Chanel Dudley, aka Chanel West Coast with a lawsuit in California federal court, alleging that the rapper's song "Sharon Stoned" exploited Stone's name and appearance to promote the marijuana-appreciation song and music video without permission. Stone alleged in her November 2019...

