Federal Judge Won't Revive Obama-Era Coal Lease Ban

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge refused Friday to reinstitute an Obama-era moratorium on federal coal leasing, saying the Trump administration complied with his order to prepare an environmental review supporting its decision to lift the ban. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris denied a bid by a group of states, environmental groups and a Native American tribe to reinstitute a moratorium on federal coal leasing, finding that the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management remedied their violation of the Administrative Procedure Act by completing a final environmental assessment, and that the plaintiffs haven't shown how they've suffered irreparable...

