Rachel Maddow, MSNBC Beat OAN Defamation Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and the network have defeated a defamation claim brought by the owner of One America News Network, as a California judge ruled that the host's on-air statement that OAN "literally is paid Russian propaganda" is protected free speech. U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant on Friday ruled in favor of a motion filed by Maddow and her co-defendants that her statement is shielded by California's anti-SLAPP law designed to protect against so-called "strategic lawsuits against public participation" that target exercise of free speech rights. The judge dismissed the complaint with prejudice. In the lawsuit, OAN's parent company asserted it...

