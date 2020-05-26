Suit Over 'Illegal' CBD Products Paused To Await FDA Rules

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has paused a proposed class action accusing a CBD company of hawking products that aren't compliant with U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines, saying the case should wait until the agency unveils new cannabinoid regulations. U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips on Friday became the second judge to call timeout in a wave of lawsuits prompted by FDA warnings that cannabinoid products are being sold illegally, finding the case against CBD maker CV Sciences Inc. would benefit from regulatory clarity. "The fact remains that the FDA has not formally established its position," Judge Phillips said, noting that...

